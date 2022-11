Irena Cara was considered a trailblazer in her career. Best known for her work in “Fame” and “Flashdance,” she was a veteran of Broadway, TV, music and film, and an inspiration to generations who saw a bit of themselves in her performances and aspired to greater things.

Some reactions to news of her death:

This breaks my ❤️ to hear. #IreneCara was one of the first women I saw singing, dancing & acting in color not B&W who looked like me. Seeing her in #Fame changed my life. 1 of the first 45s I remember owning was her beautiful song #AnyoneCanSee. It’s still one of my favorites. https://t.co/JNImrMyAjy — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) November 26, 2022

On behalf of every Eighties’ teenager who donned their leotard and legwarmers, danced to Fame in front of the mirror and dreamed of one day enrolling at the High School of Performing Arts…thank you Irene Cara. May you rest in peace #RIPIreneCara https://t.co/CwaGyAilqZ — Jo Lake (@Joanne_Lake) November 26, 2022