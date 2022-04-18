Iran warns Israel ‘slightest move’ would prompt strike

Iran’s president warned on Monday that the “slightest move” by Israel against the Islamic Republic ​would prompt a strike against the “heart of the Zionist regime.”

President Ebrahim Raisi made the remarks at a National Army Day celebration, during which the Iranian military showed off its weapons and defensive systems in the capital Tehran.

“Our message to the Zionist regime is that if you are after normalizing relations with some countries in the region, you must know that not even your smallest movements are hidden from our intelligence, security and armed forces,” Raisi said in a televised speech.

“And you must know that if you make the smallest movement against the Iranian nation, the destination of our armed forces will be the heart of the Zionist regime,” he added.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022. President Website/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

Raisi’s provocative comments come as talks between Iran and six world powers — including the US — meant to revive the 2015 nuclear deal have stalled.

Israel has said it will not abide by any pact and has indicated that it could take unilateral action against Iran if it develops a nuclear weapon.

The talks began last year after President Biden entered office in a move to restore the agreement former President Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018 before imposing a new round of crippling economic sanctions on Tehran.

Iran has worked to ratchet up its nuclear program. EPA/IRANIAN ARMY OFFICE

Negotiations faltered last month over Iran’s demand that the US remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from its foreign terrorist organization list.

Since Trump pulled out of the pact, Iran has worked to ratchet up its nuclear program, claiming that the US breached the agreement when it withdrew.

Iran, where “Death to Israel” is routinely chanted at major public events, has accused Israel of carrying out attacks on its nuclear program and killing some of its top scientists.

President Ebrahim Raisi provocative comments come as talks between Iran and six world powers have stalled. Iranian Presidency/AFP via Getty Images

Israel has neither denied nor confirmed the allegations.

With Post wires