Iran unveils new long-range missile as nuke deal talks resume

Iran unveiled a long-range missile Wednesday that has the capability to strike US bases in the region and hit targets inside archenemy Israel as indirect talks between Washington and Tehran meant to salvage the 2015 nuclear agreement resume in Vienna.

State television displayed the new surface-to-surface ballistic missile called the Khaibar-buster — referring to the Jewish oasis Khaibar in present-day Saudi Arabia that was overrun by Muslim warriors in the 7th century.

“This long-range missile is domestically manufactured by the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC)​ ​… It has high accuracy and is propelled by solid fuel and is capable of penetrating missile shields,” Iranian state media reported.

At its closest point, Israel is 620 miles away from Iran, which has missiles that can travel up to 1,250 miles.

Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora arrives at Palais Coburg where closed-door nuclear talks with Iran take place in Vienna on February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

“Iran will continue advancing its ballistic missile program,” Iran armed forces chief of staff Maj.-Gen. Mohammad Bagheri said at a ceremony where the new missile was on display, Iranian media​ reported​.

​Israel has long threatened to take military action against Iran if the nuclear talks ​prove unsuccessful in curbing Tehran’s nuclear weapons program. ​

The new, troubling development​ comes as negotiations continue in Vienna between Iran and five world powers to revive the nuclear deal from which former President Donald Trump withdrew the US in 2018.​

A member of Austrian armed forces walks past Palais Coburg the site of a meeting of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in Vienna on February 8, 2022. REUTERS

The display comes as negotiations of the Iran Nuclear Deal continue in Vienna.

Both Iran and the US blame each other for the lack of progress in the negotiations.

Tehran, which says its missile program acts as a deterrent to threats from the US and Israel, and Washington have blamed each other for the lack of progress. ​

After the Trump administration pulled out of the accord and reimplemented economic sanctions, Iran accused the US of violating the terms of the pact and began enriching uranium at a level ​beyond the limits established in the agreement.

The Biden administration, which has tried to reenter the accord, concluded late last year that Iran will be able to amass enough fissile material to produce a nuclear weapon in less than a year because its weapons program is too advanced, the Wall Street Journal recently reported.

