Iran takes credit for missiles fired near US consulate in Iraq: report

Iran on Sunday claimed responsibility for firing ballistic missiles near the US consulate in Erbil, Iraq, saying the barrage was in retaliation for an Israeli strike that killed two members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in Syria, according to a report.

No casualties were reported in the attack, and the building, which is unoccupied, was not damaged, the State Department said.

The Revolutionary Guard said it launched an attack against an Israeli “strategic center of conspiracy” in Erbil, and a later statement acknowledged targeting Israel and cited a recent attack on two members of the militant group, the Associated Press reported.

“Any repetition of attacks by Israel will be met with a harsh, decisive and destructive response,” the statement added.

Initially, an Iraqi official said several missiles struck the US consulate in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

But later Kurdistan’s foreign media office said none of the rockets hit the facility but they landed near the compound.

Azad Lashkari/REUTERS

Television station Kurdistan24 aired video of shattered glass and debris on the studio floor. Azad Lashkari/REUTERS

A house that sustained damage during the missile attacks in Erbil. Azad Lashkari/REUTERS

A State Department spokesman called it an “outrageous attack against Iraqi sovereignty and display of violence.”

Satellite television station Kurdistan24, located near the consulate, aired video of shattered glass and debris on the studio floor.

Iran accused Israel of carrying out an attack last week in Damascus, Syria, that killed two members of the Revolutionary Guard and vowed revenge.