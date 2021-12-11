Iran nuclear talks resume as U.S. and Israel intensify rhetoric

The Iran nuclear deal of 2015 has now been resumed with the US and Israel pressuring Tehran with economic and military sanctions should diplomacy fail. Iran’s negotiator maintains that Tehran will stick to its stance that caused the EU and US to back out.

The US-Iran talks in Vienna where diplomats from other parties from the 2015 deal aim to get both nations to resume compliance to the accord but are unable to as Iran refuses direct contact with the US. The accord itself curbs Iran’s nuclear program that the West suspects are being used to weaponize, resulting in relief from US, EU and UN sanctions. The discussions last week were a breakthrough from the last five months as Iran was electing its new government headed by President Ebrahim Raisi.

Officials have claimed that Iran is now abandoning its compromises made in the last six rounds of talks and claiming that all Trump-era US sanctions be lifted. On the other hand, the US has asked for a few days to discern whether Iran will comply at this time or not.

Meetings conducted between US and Israel outlined the discussion of a possible military exercise to prepare for worst-case scenario where Iran’s nuclear facilities will be destroyed. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has said that if diplomacy is not brought back on track, additional measures will have to be taken to restrict the revenue-producing sectors in Iran.