IRA Contribution Limits for 2022 and 2023

The limit for annual contributions to Roth and traditional individual retirement accounts (IRAs) for the 2022 tax year is $6,000, or $7,000 if you’re age 50 or older. For tax year 2023, those figures are $6,500 and $7,500, respectively.

However, there are restrictions that could affect how much you can contribute and what you can deduct on your tax return.

Key Takeaways The IRS limits the amount of money that you may contribute to your traditional and Roth IRAs.

You can only contribute to an IRA if you have earned income.

Roth IRA contribution limits are reduced or eliminated at higher incomes.

Traditional IRA contributions are deductible, but the amount you can deduct may be reduced or eliminated if you or your spouse is covered by a retirement plan at work.

Lower-income taxpayers may be eligible for the saver’s credit if they contribute to an IRA.

IRA Contribution Limits

As noted above, the most you may contribute to your Roth and traditional IRAs for the 2022 tax year is:

$6,000 if you’re younger than age 50

$7,000 if you’re aged 50 or older

For the year 2023, you may contribute:

$6,500 if you’re younger than age 50

$7,500 if you aged 50 or older

You Can Only Contribute Earned Income

You must have enough earned income to cover your contribution to an IRA. If your earned income for the year is less than the contribution limit, you can only contribute up to your earned income. For example, if you earned $3,000, you can contribute a maximum of $3,000.

There are two ways to get earned income, as defined by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). You can work for someone else who pays you, or you can make money working for yourself. Earned income includes money from wages, salaries, tips, bonuses, commissions, and self-employment income.

The IRS also considers disability retirement benefits as earned income until you reach the age at which you could have received a pension or annuity if you didn’t have a disability.

Money That Isn’t Earned Income

Some types of income don’t count as earned income, including:

Alimony, which represents court-ordered payments to a spouse in a divorce agreement, typically does not count as earned income that can be contributed to an IRA. However, taxable alimony is counted as earned income if the divorce agreement was signed on or before Dec. 31, 2018.

If you receive alimony, you might consult a tax professional and review your divorce agreement to determine whether your alimony income is considered taxable or not.

Spousal IRAs

If you don’t have earned income but your spouse does, you can open what’s called a spousal IRA. These accounts allow a person with earned income to contribute on behalf of the spouse who doesn’t work for pay.

You can structure a spousal IRA as a traditional or Roth IRA. Either way, the spouse with earned income can contribute to the IRAs of both spouses, assuming there is enough earned income to cover both contributions.

You must be married and file a joint tax return in order to be eligible for a spousal IRA.

Roth IRA Income Limits

You can contribute to a traditional IRA regardless of how much money you earn. But you’re not eligible to open or contribute to a Roth IRA if you make too much money.

Here’s a rundown of the 2022 and 2023 Roth IRA income and contribution limits, based on your filing status and modified adjusted gross income (MAGI):