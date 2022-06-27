Ipsen to acquire U.S.-based Epizyme for $247 million.

Ipsen said Monday that it has reached an agreement to acquire U.S. oncology drugmaker Epizyme Inc. for a cash consideration of around $247 million.

The French biopharmaceutical company

will through a subsidiary offer $1.45 for each outstanding share in Epizyme

along with a contingent value share. Epizyme’s board of directors has unanimously approved the transaction and recommended it to shareholders. The company’s largest shareholder with around 21% of the total, Royalty Pharma PLC

has also agreed to tender its shares, Ipsen said.