Iowa vs. LSU how to watch, TV channel, live updates, lineups from Dallas

After an epic Final Four on Friday night, the NCAA women’s tournament national championship game is set with two battle-tested teams: No. 2-seeded Iowa (31-6) vs. No. 3 LSU (33-2). They will meet at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday on ABC for the title. Neither team has ever won a national championship, and both programs haven’t been to the Final Four in some time. The historic matchup comes on the heels of the most-watched Final Four semifinal ever, and the national championship is expected to have historic viewership numbers, as well.
How to watch NCAA national championship
Who: No. 2 seed Iowa (31-6) vs. No. 3 seed LSU (33-2)
When: 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV channel: ABC
Broadcast crew: Ryan Ruocco (play-by-play), Rebecca Lobo (commentary), Andraya Carter and Holly Rowe (reporters)