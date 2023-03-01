Iowa State guard Caleb Grill kicked off team just days before Big 12 tournament

Iowa State senior Caleb Grill was released from the team on Wednesday, less than a week before the Big 12 tournament was set to kick off, for failing to “meet the program’s expectations,” the Cyclones announced.

It’s unclear what specifically led to Grill’s removal from the team.

“We hold our players to high standards and there are expectations that our student-athletes are held accountable for,” coach T.J. Otzelberger said in a brief statement, via CycloneFanatic’s Chris Williams.

Grill averaged 9.5 points and four rebounds in 25 games this season. He put up 31 points in the Cyclones’ win over then-No. 1 North Carolina in November, and has shot just shy of 40% from the field. He shot a team-best 38.8% from behind the arc, too. The Kansas native has missed three games with a back injury this season.

Grill’s dismissal is surprising both due to the fact that the season is almost over and that he has a long history with Otzelberger. Grill first committed to play for Otzelberger at South Dakota State when he was still in high school. He then transferred to UNLV, and back to Iowa State when Otzelberger was hired before the 2021-22 season.

Caleb Grill failed to “meet the program’s expectations,” and was removed from the Cyclones on Wednesday. (AP/Charlie Neibergall)

Grill’s removal comes at a very turbulent stretch for the Cyclones. They’ve lost four straight and have dropped 10 of their last 14. After reaching as high as No. 11 in the Associated Press rankings, they fell out completely this week and now sit in sixth in the Big 12 conference standings.

Iowa State will take on No. 7 Baylor on Saturday in its final game of the regular season. The Cyclones, despite their recent struggles, are still widely expected to make the NCAA tournament.