Iowa Sen. Adrian Dickey’s daughter rails against his anti-abortion stance

The bisexual daughter of an Iowa state senator lashed out against her estranged father online over his support of a state abortion ban and accused him of mental “abuse.”

“I’m cutting off my dad for good this time,” wrote Korynn Dickey, 20, in a series of TikToks she posted on Wednesday and Thursday that took aim at her dad, GOP Sen. Adrian Dickey.

“See, I’m a bisexual Pisces and he is a Republican state senator who contributed to taking my rights as a woman away and the possibility of me being able to marry the girl of my dreams one day,” a text overlay written in all lower case letters read.

Sen. Dickey supported a 2021 measure that urged Iowa’s high court to overturn a decision that classified abortion as a “fundamental right.” Two weeks ago, the Iowa Supreme Court did just that, paving the way for the state to limit or ban abortions. The US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade a week later.

“When he was elected I was told to keep my mouth shut. I did because at the end of the day, I really hoped he had changed,” Korynn told The Daily Dot. “When the Roe v. Wade came to light, I voiced my concerns and he silenced them.”

In another post, the young Iowa City woman revealed that she came out as bisexual to her father earlier this year after he supported a ban on transgender women playing girls’ sports in school.

Korynn also accused her father of playing “mind games” and using “manipulation tactics” on her when she was a child.

Korynn claims that when she voiced her concerns over Roe v. Wade being overturned, Sen. Dickey silenced her. 469allidoiswhine/TikTok

“I spent years hating my body and getting flashbacks of things he did to me in the home I was supposed to feel safe at,” she wrote in a series of since deleted clips, according to the Daily Mail.

“The abuse you did made me stronger, it’s my turn to play the game you used to instill fear in me.”

“Narcissists love power and control. It is no shock he is in office,” she reportedly continued. “Who I love is not up for debate and neither is what I do with my own d–n body.”

Korynn did not specifically name her father in her posts. Sen. Dickey is the only Des Moines statehouse representative that shares her last name. He was elected last January.

The Post has reached out to Korynn and Sen. Dickey for further comment.