Iowa pauses season ticket requests for women’s basketball after run to national championship game

Caitlin Clark’s last week, but interest in the Iowa women’s basketball program is higher than ever.

The Hawkeyes paused season ticket sales for the 2023-24 season on Thursday due to what they called unprecedented demand, .

“We’re going to do our best so that those fans who want to support women’s basketball at Iowa get that opportunity,” said Matt Henderson, Iowa’s deputy director of athletics for external relations who oversees ticket sales.

Per The Register, Iowa sold 6,500 season tickets for last year’s women’s basketball team. And after the team reached the national championship game, the athletic department expected close to 100% of season ticket holders would renew.

But as of Tuesday, the university had received about 6,700 new season ticket requests — more than double the current amount. Half of those requests came between Iowa’s appearance in the Sweet 16 and the Final Four.

That brings the total requested tickets to 13,200, and leaves only about 2,000 tickets left before Carver-Hawkeye Arena hits capacity.

The Hawkeyes’ season ticket requests doubled from last season after their deep NCAA tournament run. (Kirby Lee/USA Today)

“We want to get as many season tickets into the hands of those who have a passion for attending women’s basketball and Hawkeye athletic events,” Henderson said.

, led the Hawkeyes to their first ever national title game last week. They at the game in Dallas, though that contest and was played in front of a sold out crowd at the American Airlines Arena.