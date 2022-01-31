Ionis, Pfizer scrap plans for experimental cardiovascular drug

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

fell 7.9% in premarket trading on Monday after the company and Pfizer Inc.

said they discontinued a program testing an experimental treatment for cardiovascular risk reduction and severe hypertriglyceridemia. The companies said that although the drug, vupanorsen, met the primary endpoint in a Phase 2b study, there was concern about its viability as a treatment for those indications. Pfizer had licensed the drug from Ionis in 2019; those rights have now been returned to the company. Over the past year, Pfizer’s stock has soared 51.3%, and shares of Ionis have tumbled 47.2%, while the S&P 500

is up 18.7%.