IOC claims to meet with Peng Shuai

China’s Peng Shuai hasn’t made a public appearance in the months after she accused a Chinese official of sexual abuse. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

ZHANGJIAKOU —The International Olympic Committee announced that President Thomas Bach has met with Peng Shuai, the Chinese tennis star who was the focus of worldwide outcry when she disappeared from public view last year after allegations of sexual abuse against a Chinese official.

In a release, the IOC indicated the meeting took place on Saturday evening at the Olympic Club in Beijing. IOC member Kirsty Coventry, former Chair of the Athletes’ Commission, participated in the dinner.

The IOC indicated that Peng informed them she would be attending several events at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and later that evening apparently attended the curling match between China and Norway. However, no news reports of the event indicated Peng was present.

Peng, according to the IOC, indicated her intention to travel to Europe “when the COVID-19 pandemic is over.”

Coventry and Peng agreed to remain in further contact, according to the IOC. Beyond that, the IOC said further comment about the content of their meeting would be up to Peng.