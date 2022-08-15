Invitae Goes Full Meme Stock. What's Next?

A little momentum and a big short squeeze can go a long way. Genetic testing platform Invitae  (NVTA)  ripped 277% higher on August 10. It was truly epic.

Roughly 217 million shares traded hands. For comparison, the average daily trading volume was just 13.7 million shares over the previous three months. Furthermore, the business entered August with only about 235 million shares outstanding total.

It was also truly bizarre. Invitae announced a strategic pivot and provided financial guidance on July 18. That included unflattering growth projections, replacing the CEO, laying off one-third of its workforce, and promising to keep cash burn to “only” $825 million in 2022 and 2023. Nothing changed when it reported second-quarter 2022 operating results on August 9.