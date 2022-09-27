Invicta FC 49 fighter Helen Peralta takes shot at Disney in unorthodox weigh-in protest

“F*ck Disney”

That’s the message (or two of them, rather) Helen Peralta displayed at Invicta FC 49 official weigh-ins Tuesday in Hinton, Okla. The method of getting her statement “across” was a bit unorthodox, as she crisscrossed tape with the message written on it – and then stuck them on her breasts.

And apparently, it’s not the first time Peralta has done this. A member of “The Ultimate Fighter, Season 30,” Peralta also did it during her time on the show, though the scene was cut from the final product. This, according to “TUF 30” heavyweight runner-up Zac Pauga, who added the producers had Peralta reenact her weigh-in with a shirt on, as Disney is the parent company of ESPN.

“I’ll give you the background!” Pauga wrote Tuesday on Twitter. “She did this for her fight on TUF 30 but the producers cut it and made her weigh in again after making weight just for the cameras. Funniest moment of the season and they cut it because ESPN is a Disney-owned company.”

As this leaves more questions than answers, MMA Junkie has reached out to Peralta and will update this story to reflect her explanation should she get back to us before her fight.

While we don’t know what triggered this, what we do know is Mickey Mouse is out here catching strays. Never change, MMA. Never change.

