Investors Mark Cuban, Marc Andreessen, and others react to Elon Musk buying Twitter for $44 billion: He’s ‘on the clock’

Elon Musk.

Elon Musk and Twitter confirmed Monday that the billionaire was buying the company for $44 billion.

The announcement set social media ablaze, prompting reactions from investors and companies.

Binance, Mark Cuban, Andreessen Horowitz, and the Winklevoss twins all weighed in.

Monday brought the blockbuster news that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was buying Twitter.

The megadeal prompted famous investors, companies, and executives to weigh in — on the very social platform that Musk just bought.

Cameron Winklevoss, an investor, said that “in retrospect, it was inevitable” Musk would buy the social-media platform.

Winklevoss, who along with his twin brother famously sued Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in 2004, previously tweeted his support for Musk’s free-speech proposal, saying “good riddance to the censors” and other moderation features that some critics have said are unfair.

He also asked whether Musk would be “consummating the Twitter purchase in dogecoin,” a meme coin that Musk has often thrust his support behind.

Tyler Winklevoss, his brother, also tweeted his support for the social-media giant’s new owner.

“Congratulations,” he said. “A great day for free speech.”

Sriram Krishnan, a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz focusing on Web3 technologies, called this a “new era” for the company.

“Thrilled for @twitter. Congratulations to @elonmusk and think this will be a fantastic moment for what is a service we all care about,” Krishnan tweeted.

His boss Marc Andreessen later tweeted “new current thing just dropped,” with a black Twitter bird logo.

He also tweeted a meme based on “The Office.”

The billionaire investor Mark Cuban tweeted Monday he was “very surprised” by news of the sale, adding that Musk “is on the clock.” He had posited last week that Musk’s bid for the company could have merely been a ploy to drive up Twitter’s stock value.

The blockchain giant Binance asked its 8.4 million Twitter followers what their thoughts were on the sale. The company also tweeted, “Let’s get rid of the spambots on day one please.” Twitter users have long complained of the automated troll accounts, which Musk said in Monday’s press release he wanted to defeat.

But not everyone was as thrilled or optimistic. The ACLU said Musk was one of its biggest benefactors but worried about any singular, powerful actor that could affect such a “critical tool” as social media.

The NAACP, meanwhile, urged Musk not to allow former President Donald Trump back onto the platform.

State governors weighed in, too. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas encouraged Musk to move Twitter to their respective states, just like he moved Tesla to Texas. Abbott tweeted: “[email protected] Bring Twitter to Texas to join Tesla, SpaceX & the Boring company.”

