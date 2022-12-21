A Look Back at Cathie Wood's Disastrous Year

Investor Daniel Loeb Unleashes Criticism of Ark’s Cathie Wood

Star investor Daniel Loeb, chief executive of Third Point, is none too impressed with his counterpart Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management.

Ark’s exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have hit the skids this year, as earnings weakness has battered their holdings of young technology companies.

Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF  (ARKK) – Get Free Report has plunged 66% so far in 2022, and is down 80% from its February 2021 peak.