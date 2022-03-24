Investment Star Miller: Good Stock Bargains Available

by

Money management legend Bill Miller, chief investment officer of Miller Value Partners, says there are a lot of unanswerable questions in the stock market.

No one knows when the Russia/Ukraine war will end, how high inflation will go and how many times the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates. No one knows whether the stock market rally that began last week will continue, Miller wrote in a commentary.

The S&P 500 has slid 6.2% year to date, but the market rebounded 8% from March 14 through March 21.

