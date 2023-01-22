Investing in Silver: Four Ways to Invest and Why

Gold isn’t the only game in town, even though you’d never know it by watching late night TV.

Here’s what to know and what to consider if you’d like to invest in silver.

What Does Investing in Silver Mean?

Investing in silver means putting your money into the production, trading, or outright ownership of the silver metal. For most investors, this means buying quantities of bullion in coin or bar form, and holding onto it.