Investing in Advanced Micro Devices Stock (AMD)

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted supply chains and led to soaring demand for electronic goods as millions of people worldwide sheltered at home. The surge in demand disrupted and placed unusual strain on the global semiconductor industry, contributing to a global chip shortage. The shortage has made it difficult to purchase a broad range of products that are manufactured with chips embedded in them, such as video game consoles and automobiles. But demand is just one side of the story.

Supply has also been strained for various reasons. A fire at a factory owned by Japan-based Renesas Electronics Corp., a leading global auto-chip maker, exacerbated the chip shortage. The ongoing U.S.-China trade war has aggravated the problem. These disruptions have highlighted a key weakness in the chip manufacturing process. It can take 2-3 months to make a single chip and up to six months from the start of the manufacturing process to the time when the chip is actually embedded in an electronic device. Building a new manufacturing facility can cost anywhere from $7 billion to $15 billion and take years to build.

AMD, which no longer manufactures its own chips and relies on foundry companies to build them, has been navigating the chip shortage well so far. It has even been able to take some of the market share away from Intel in both the PC and server markets. In November 2021, one of the company’s top executives said that the company has avoided most of the problems related to the shortage through forecasting the demand outlook years in advance. AMD is also focused on more advanced chips that have been less affected by the shortage compared to mass-produced older types of chips.

CEO Su said in February, following the acquisition of Xilinx, that she sees global chip supplies remaining tight for the first half of 2022, but then easing by the second half of the year. Su added that AMD is focusing on working more closely with its customers and is planning with them over multi-quarter and multi-year time horizons. This helps to improve the efficiency of those supply chains. Aided by the Xilinx acquisition, AMD’s position as a large player in the industry helps to ensure that the company gets its fair share of capacity and support within the industry.