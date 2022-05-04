Investigators ‘sure’ Christian Brueckner is Madeleine McCann’s ‘murderer’

Investigators revealed on the 15th anniversary of Madeleine McCann’s disappearance that they have “new evidence” incriminating their official suspect — and they’re “sure” he is the UK girl’s “murderer.”

German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters revealed the developments during a TV interview Tuesday about the focus on Christian Brueckner, 45, who is behind bars for raping an American tourist at the Portugal resort where Madeleine went missing on May 3, 2007.

“The investigation is still going on, and I think we found some new facts, some new evidence. Not forensic evidence, but evidence,” Wolters told CMTV’s “Sabado.”

Asked about a tip the show received that the evidence was “something belonging to Madeleine” found in Brueckner’s camper van, Wolters said he could not go into the “details of the investigations.”

But asked if he could deny it, Wolters said with a knowing smile, “I don’t want to deny it.”

“We’re sure that he’s the murderer of Madeleine McCann,” the prosecutor added without hesitancy.

He hinted, however, that the convicted pedophile might not have been the one to have swiped then-3-year-old Madeleine from her room in Portugal’s Praia da Luz while her parents were nearby in the resort.

Madeleine McCann disappeared 15 years ago while on a family holiday in Portugal. AP

Kate and Gerry McCann pose with a computer-generated image of how their missing daughter Madeleine might look during a news conference in 2012. Reuters/Andrew Winning

The British family stayed in this house during their Portugal trip. AFP via Getty Images

Christian Stefan Brueckner, a German pedophile, is suspected of murdering Madeleine McCann. ZUMAPRESS.com

Asked if he was sure he “kidnapped her and killed her,” Wolters would only say, “We are sure that he killed Madeleine McCann.”

He dismissed reports that Brueckner had an alibi — that he was having sex with a woman nowhere near where Madeleine was last seen.

“Christian B. has no alibi, no,” he said, using the name officials have used for him because of strict privacy laws in Germany.

A Volkswagen camper van, used by a suspect who may be connected to the disappearance of Madeleine. Reuters

Investigators found an item of Madeleine’s in the camper. ZUMAPRESS.com

He also trashed those who have suggested that McCann’s parents, Kate and Gerry McCann — who were initially named suspects in 2007 — were still being eyed for any ties to their daughter’s death.

“I think the fact that Christian B. is now a suspect in Portugal shows everyone that we are not on the wrong way,” he said, insisting “the McCanns are not … suspects.”

The McCanns marked Tuesday’s anniversary by highlighting how their “need for answers, for the truth” remained “essential.”

It’s been 15 years since Madeleine McCann’s disappearance. METROPOLITAN POLICE/AFP via Getty Images

German police excavate near where convicted sex offender Christian Brueckner lived. Mirrorpix / MEGA

Investigators search for any clues for Madeleine. Rainer Droese/SIPA/Shutterstock

“This year we mark 15 years since we last saw Madeleine. It feels no harder than any other but no easier either. It’s a very long time,” they said in a statement.

“Regardless of outcome, Madeleine will always be our daughter and a truly horrific crime has been committed. These things will remain,” they said.

“It is a huge comfort to know that regardless of time passed, Madeleine is still in people’s hearts and minds. Thank you.”

While declared an official suspect last month, Brueckner has not been officially charged. He has previously denied any involvement in the youngster’s disappearance and suspected death.