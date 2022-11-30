Investigators seize cars of University of Idaho murder victims as evidence

Authorities towed away five vehicles from the house where four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered as investigators continue to search for clues on who killed the students.

A tow truck removed the cars — some of which are believed to have belonged to the victims — one by one Tuesday and brought them to a city-owned lot, where they’ll be processed for any evidence.

“Today, as part of the ongoing homicide investigation and original search warrant, there will be an increase in detective activity and tow trucks onsite as investigators move five vehicles from within the police perimeter to a more secure long-term storage location to continue processing evidence,” the Moscow Police Department said in a statement.

A day earlier, forensic investigators were seen recombing the off-campus rental in footage obtained by The Post. Detectives dusted windows for fingerprints, looked over the crime scene inside the house and were spotted in a nearby wooded area as mournful neighbors looked on.

The four students — Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20 and Ethan Chapin, 20 — were each stabbed to death by an intruder as they slept in their beds around 3 a.m. on Nov. 13.

Investigators have seized five vehicles from the home where four students were killed as evidence in the case. James Keivom

A day earlier, detectives were spotted going over the crime scene and nearby woods once again — about two weeks after the quadruple homicide. James Keivom

More than two weeks later, police have yet to name a suspect or a motive in the slayings. The murder weapon is still missing as well, but investigators believe their killer used a fixed-blade knife — possibly a KA-BAR-style combat knife.

Gonclaves and Mogen, who were best friends, were killed while they slept in their own bedrooms on the third floor of the 2,300-square-foot home. Housemate Kernodle and her boyfriend Chapin were killed in her bed on the second floor, police said.

The coeds’ two other roommates who had bedrooms on the ground floor of the house were unharmed and are believed to have slept through the early-morning murders.

Police have yet to identify a suspect or motive in the killings of the three housemates and one’s boyfriend. James Keivom

The murders rocked the small college town of Moscow as the killer remains free. James Keivom

The Moscow police and FBI have processed more than a thousand tips, collected 103 pieces of evidence, conducted nearly 100 interviews and taken more than 4,000 photographs of the crime scene but have not made a breakthrough in the case.

The father of Goncalves told ABC News he’s hopeful investigators will find his daughter’s killer in his first on-screen interview Tuesday.

“I know that there’s some really good, hard-working guys and girls that are on this case that I’ve met,” Steve Goncalves said. “And they looked me in the eyes and they told me straight out that they’re working and they’re doing everything in their power.”

The quadruple homicide has rocked the small college town as the murderer is still out there.

Steve Goncalves said the hurt he feels for the loss of his daughter is compounded by the fact that the killer is “having a great life out there, and [we’re] just left in shambles.”