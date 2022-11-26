Investigators received 260 digital tips in probe of Idaho murders

Police are reviewing more than 260 photo and video tips the public as they search for clues in the shocking stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.

The “digital submissions” include images and video clips, delivered to an FBI link, the Moscow Police Department said in a news release Friday night.

Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; Ethan Chapin, 20; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21; were stabbed to death in their sleep on Nov. 13.

The final photo of the victims before the murders. Instagram

A police officer stands by a memorial in front of an off-campus home where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death. James Keivom

The campus home where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their sleep. James Keivom

Police have still not publicly identified a suspect and are asking the public for additional tips and other help.