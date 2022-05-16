Invaders unwilling to admit that the “special operation” is already bankrupt

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO – SUNDAY, 15 MAY 2022, 22:46

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that the invading Russian forces in Ukraine are at a standstill and their “special operation” is bankrupt.

Source: Presidential address

Quote from Zelenskyy: “We are preparing for new Russian attempts to advance in Donbas, to somehow intensify their movement in southern Ukraine.

The invaders still do not want to admit that they are at a stalemate and that their so-called ‘special operation’ is already bankrupt. But the moment will surely come when the Ukrainian people will beat the invaders to a complete acknowledgement of reality.”

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that whatever the invaders “create” in Kherson and Melitopol, no matter how they portray their alleged power in the occupied regions of Azov and Donbas, their stay there is still temporary.

“Today’s Russian missile strikes in Lviv Oblast, the shelling of Huliaipole, Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, towns and communities in Donetsk Oblast, all the brutality of the invaders that Ukraine is experiencing daily, will only result in the Russian soldiers who survive taking this evil back to Russia with them, taking it away because they are retreating. This is how all the hectic activity of the Russian military, which you and I are witnessing now, will end,” the president believes.