Intuitive Impresses Wall Street With Robotic Surgery Resurgence. Stock Soars.

Surgical systems manufacturer



Intuitive Surgical



said it saw a big uptick in hospitals using its robotic surgical system globally in the first quarter.

Intuitive (ticker: ISRG) reported its first-quarter earnings after the market closed Tuesday. Its profit of $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.7 billion beat analysts’ estimates of $1.20 per share and $1.6 billion, according to FactSet data. The strong results in the quarter ending March were largely driven by the 26% growth in its robotic surgical system da Vinci’s procedure volumes. It was the first time the metric surpassed 2021 growth levels.