Intruder who attacked Paul Pelosi was in search of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: report

The assailant who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday was hunting for the powerful Democratic pol, according to a shocking report.

The unidentified male suspect shouted “Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?” before attacking 82-year-old Paul Pelosi with a hammer, CNN reported.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott was scheduled to give an update on the attack and the investigation at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Nancy Pelosi, also 82, was in Washington with her protective detail at the time of the attack, US Capitol Police confirmed in a statement. The agency is assisting the San Francisco police with the investigation, as is the FBI.

The attack took place 11 days before the midterm elections, when Democrats are expected to lose control of the House of Representatives, in part due to the issue of rising crime in US cities like San Francisco.