Intruder armed with an AR-15 rifle apologized and left $200 for homeowners after breaking in to eat shrimp and have a bath, police say

An intruder left $200 as a “reimbursement” for breaking a window when he forced his way into a home, police said

The man drank beer, ate shrimp, and bathed inside the New Mexico property, per The Sante Fe New Mexican.

The homeowners said he was “extremely embarrassed and apologetic” when they confronted him, reports say.

A polite intruder gave $200 to the owners of a New Mexico home as a “reimbursement” for the window he broke when forcing his way in, according to a Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office report, per the Albuquerque Journal.

The man, later identified as 34-year-old Teral Christesson, slept, drank beer, ate shrimp, and bathed inside the Santa Fe property last Sunday morning, police said, per The Santa Fe New Mexican.

When the homeowners returned to the property in the afternoon, the media outlet added, they found Christesson in their house with a duffel bag and an AR-15 scoped rifle.

The homeowners reportedly told police that the suspected burglar was “extremely embarrassed and apologetic” when confronted by them.

Before Christesson vacated the property, the Alberquerque Journal reported that he placed $200 on a living room chair as a “reimbursement for the window he broke.”

He then picked up his gun and bag and left, the media outlet said.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported that police found Christesson on Monday near a fast-food restaurant after responding to a report of a man attempting to hijack a car. In custody, he told investigators he “felt bad” about breaking the window, the media outlet said.

Christesson was booked into the Santa Fe County jail on charges of aggravated burglary, larceny, and criminal damage to a property linked to the Sunday break-in.

