Intriguing takeaways from Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns from voluntary OTAs

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski talks with rookie receiver David Bell during OTA practice on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal]

The Cleveland Browns have now gone through two weeks of voluntary organized team activities with new franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Although the media has only been allowed to view two practices, there is still plenty to learn.

On this edition of the Cover 2 podcast, Browns beat writer Nate Ulrich explains how Watson looks effortless throwing the ball in Berea.

Browns news: Defensive end Myles Garrett not staying quiet about Uvalde school shooting

As good as Watson has looked, the defense — specifically the secondary — is challenging the quarterback. Although you can’t judge too much because it’s spring practices, the most you can glean is from watching the pass catchers going against defensive backs.

That includes safeties John Johnson III and Grant Delpit. Nate explains how the pair is gelling thus far. He also gives an update on new wide receiver Amari Cooper and the extra work he and Watson are putting in.

This week’s show also includes some thoughts on tight end David Njoku getting a new contract, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney re-signing and why fans shouldn’t expect Ndamukong Suh in Cleveland.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Browns’ Deshaun Watson already making a strong impression