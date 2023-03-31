‘Interview With Vampire’ Recasts Claudia, With Delainey Hayles – The Hamden Journal

Bailey Bass, who played teenage vampire Claudia in Season 1 of Interview With the Vampire, will not continue on the AMC Series. She is being replaced by Delainey Hayles, who is taking on the role for Season 2, which starts production next week in Prague and will also shoot in Paris and New Orleans.

“Bailey Bass is a talented actor who did a remarkable job bringing the character of Claudia to life in Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. For a variety of reasons, Delainey Hayles will appear as Claudia in season two,” the network said in a statement. “We are grateful for Bailey’s unforgettable performance in season one and wish her nothing but the best.”

Bass issued her own statement but also would not elaborate on the reasons for her exit.

“Due to a variety of unforeseen circumstances I’m unable to return to Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire for the second season,” she said. “Playing Claudia has been a dream role and an incredible ride. I wish Delainey the best of luck in taking over. I cannot wait to watch. I’m extremely appreciative of AMC, the producers, Jacob, Sam, the crew and, of course, the wonderful fans.”

Bass made her series starring debut in the first season of AMC’s Interview with a Vampire. Bass also stars as Tsireya in James Cameron’s blockbuster Avatar: The Way of Water and will reprise her role in the third and future installments of the film.

Hayles previously appeared in The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe in London’s West End, Too Close on ITV and Holby Cityon the BBC. She joins returning series regulars Jacob Anderson (Louis de Pointe du Lac), Sam Reid (Lestat de Lioncourt), Eric Bogosian (Daniel Molloy), Assad Zaman(Armand)and Ben Daniels (Santiago).

A contemporary adaptation of Anne Rice’s revolutionary gothic novel, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire follows Louis de Pointe du Lac, Lestat de Lioncourt and Claudia’s epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy. The eight-episode second season is executive produced by Mark Johnson and Showrunner Rolin Jones.

Hayles is repped by James Beresford at The Artists Partnership. Hayles headshot is attached.