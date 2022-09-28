Interview With the Vampire Renewed for Season 2 at AMC, Ahead of Premiere

AMC is really sinking its teeth into Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire, by giving the TV adaptation a Season 2 order ahead of its upcoming premiere.

Debuting on AMC and AMC+ this Sunday, Oct. 2, the “sensuous, contemporary adaptation of Rice’s revolutionary gothic novel” follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (played by Game of Thrones‘ Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (The Newsreader‘s Sam Reid) and Claudia’s (Bailey Bass) epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian of, I gotta go with, Under Siege 2: Dark Territory).

The eight-episode second season will be set in Europe with Oscar and Emmy-winning producer Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Rain Man) and showrunner Rolin Jones executive-producing.

“The scope and breadth of this show, and what Mark and Rolin have delivered, is just stupendous,” AMC original programming chief Dan McDermott said in a statement. “They have rendered the rich and vibrant world of Anne Rice’s Interview in a wonderful way, and we’re incredibly proud. From the set build, to production design, costumes and more — no detail was overlooked. This stellar cast deliver powerful performances that emotionally connect us to these characters and their humanity.”

With adaptations of both The Vampire Chronicles and The Lives Of The Mayfair Witches also in the works, “This is only the beginning of an entire Universe featuring enthralling stories and characters that capture the spirit of Anne Rice’s amazing work,” McDermott added.

