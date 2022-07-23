‘Interview With The Vampire’ Drops New Trailer at Comic-Con – The Hamden Journal

Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise, who? The new cast of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire took over Ballroom 20 at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday to share the first official teaser for the AMC series set for Oct. 20.

Based on Anne Rice’s revolutionary gothic novel, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Game of Thrones‘ Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Belle‘s Sam Reid) and Claudia’s (newcomer Bailey Bass) epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Chafing at the limitations of life as a black man in 1900s New Orleans, Louis finds it impossible to resist the rakish Lestat’s offer of the ultimate escape: joining him as his vampire companion. But Louis’s intoxicating new powers come with a violent price, and the introduction of Lestat’s newest fledgling, the child vampire Claudia, soon sets them on a decades-long path of revenge and atonement.

The first seven episodes of the series will premiere later this year on AMC and AMC+. Alan Taylor will direct the first two episodes and executive produce the series.

Rice’s novel was first made into a movie in 1994 that starred Cruise as Lestat and Pitt as Louis.

Damian Holbrook moderates the Interview with a Vampire panel with the cast and crew working on the show. He announced the show is scheduled to premiere on AMC Sunday October 2nd.

Holbrook introduces the panelists who include executive producer Matt Johnson, writer and showrunner Rolin Jones, actors Sam Reid, Bailey Bass, Jacob Anderson, Eric Bogosian, and production designer Mara LePere Schloop.

An exclusive trailer of the show opened the panel. It takes place in 1910 New Orleans, and Louis and Lestat meet for the first time. We also see Claudia and how she comes to be a part of this massive story. There is tons of blood and guts with a seductive allure that Anne Rice tends to capture in her books. The show will play up those queer elements particularly between Louis and Lestat.

After the trailer, Johnson discusses why he got involved with the show. “The books are so fun, and so different, it’s hard to believe they are connected in that way. She is a stylistic, and thematic writer and it’s a privilege to be involved. The Anne Rice world is going to go on for sometime in AMC.”