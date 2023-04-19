Interview with Eagles puts Michigan love into perspective for Jesse Minter

When you run a successful program, there will be others out there who will want to replicate that success by bringing in those who help make the program run.

When the Philadelphia Eagles were looking for a defensive coordinator, Michigan’s Jesse Minter was one of the candidates to receive a call and be interviewed. Although he didn’t get the job, there certainly aren’t any hard feelings for returning to Ann Arbor for a second season.

If anything, it put things into perspective for Minter.

“The biggest thing I learned is the respect for Michigan Football out there is real and what’s been done here the last couple of years,” Minter said during a recent appearance on the In the Trenches podcast. “I think both sides of the ball, schematically, we do a lot of good stuff. I think all of our coaches have probably been approached by people.”

While coaches have come and gone through Jim Harbaugh’s tenure, he isn’t one to hold anyone back from exploring opportunities, as he has done so himself with NFL interest following him around the last two offseasons.

That type of leadership earns you respect from your staff and that is no different for Minter.

The love he has for U-M for real. The respect he has for his fellow coaches and his players made making Ann Arbor his home an easy choice.

One he hopes he can stick around with for the foreseeable future.

“I also think you learn how much you appreciate this place when you go visit another place or go do an interview,” Minter said. “It’s interesting and you learn a lot about the process and that type of stuff. Number one, it’s like, wow, how much you appreciate Coach Harbaugh for how he operates our program. How much you appreciate the players here.

“Really couldn’t be happier to be here with these guys for, hopefully, a lot of years. There’s really something special about the culture here, the people in place and I think anytime you look at other things, you just appreciate that even more.”