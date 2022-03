ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

49ers hire Brian Schneider as special teams coordinator, won’t have OC in 2022

After several coaching departures following an appearance in the NFC Championship Game, the 49ers have formally announced their staffing changes for the 2022 season. Among the revelations in San Francisco’s release are that Brian Schneider has been hired as the club’s special teams coordinator. And the 49ers won’t have a named offensive coordinator after Mike [more]