International Streaming Site Launches – The Hamden Journal

The Hamden Journal on Monday launched its streaming site for Contenders Film: International, the annual awards-season showcase of the buzziest movies in the hunt for the International Feature Oscar.

The all-day virtual event took place Saturday and spanned 29 films hailing from all corners of the globe.

Saturday’s lineup included panel conversations with the likes of Park Chan-wook, Carla Simón, Alice Diop, Vicky Krieps, Lukas Dhont, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Daniel Brühl, Thekla Reuten, Mario Martone, Lou Yi-an and many more.

Studios, streamers and distributors taking part include Mubi, Super, IFC Films, Sideshow & Janus Films, A24, Netflix, Samuel Goldwyn Films, Mer Film, Oak Motion Picture, Amazon Studios, Lofty Sky Entertainment, Utopia, Reality MM Studios, Breaking Glass Pictures, Giraffe Pictures, All Caps + Khoosat Films, Talebox, Protim, Hugofilm Features, Array Releasing, Content Digital Film Co., Altered Innocence, Mei Ah Entertainment Group and Louverture Films.

Saturday’s Contenders International was part of a weekend doubleheader that saw Contenders Film: Documentary unspool Sunday with 20 non-fiction titles. That streaming site comes Wednesday.

The busy stretch comes after The Hamden Journal launched the awards-season conversation last month with Contenders Film: New York and Contenders Film: Los Angeles.

Next up: Contenders Film: The Final Round, an in-person event December 10 as part of the LA3C music, food and art festival in downtown Los Angeles.