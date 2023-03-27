International Illusionist Antonio Díaz Sets Two-Week Broadway Run – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Antonio Díaz, one of Europe’s highest grossing illusionists, will bring his El Mago Pop show to Broadway this summer, with a limited two-week engagement set for August.

El Mago Pop – which is also Díaz’s alter ego stage name – will begin two weeks of performances at Broadway’s Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Thursday, August 17.

“Performing on Broadway has been a lifelong dream,” Díaz said in a statement, “and it will undoubtedly be the biggest challenge of my career. I am certain it will be a life altering experience that I will remember for the rest of time.”

Díaz is one of the most successful illusionists in Europe and is among Spain’s top grossing performers. Nearly three million theater-goers have seen Díaz in performance, and his Netflix shows Magic for Humans and La Gran Ilusion are broadcast in nearly 200 countries.

El Mago Pop features Diaz’s close-up magic and, according to the announcement, “his most unusual & spectacular illusions.”