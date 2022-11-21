International Emmys 2022 Winners List – UK’s ‘Vigil’ And ‘Sex Education’ – The Hamden Journal

The United Kingdom swept the two marquee categories at the 50th anniversary International Emmy Awards, which here handed out Monday night in New York. Vigil took Best Drama Series, and Sex Education took the Comedy Series prizes.
Australia’s Love on the Spectrum won for Non-Scripted Entertainment, and Iraq’s Lost Generation (France) took the Documentary prize. See the list of winners in all 15 categories below.
“Television around the world has really come of age.” said International Academy President & CEO Bruce Paisner. “What is especially gratifying on this 50th anniversary is seeing the number of countries globally which produce world-class television programs and personalities, and win Emmys.”
Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Ava DuVernay received the International Emmys’ Founders Award, which was presented by her When They See Us star Blair Underwood. The Directorate Award went to Miky Lee, Vice Chairwoman of CJ Group. It was presented by South Korean actor Song Joong-ki.
Penn & Teller’s Penn Jillette hosted the ceremony from the New York Hilton Midtown in Manhattan.
Here are the winners of the 50th International Emmys; note that all Russian programs were banned from consideration in the wake of that country’s invasion of Ukraine:
Drama Series
Vigil
World Productions
United Kingdom
Comedy Series
Sex Education
Netflix / Eleven Film
United Kingdom
TV Movie/Mini-Series
Help
The Forge / All3Media International
United Kingdom
Non-Scripted Entertainment
Love on the Spectrum – Season 2
Northern Pictures / ABC / Netflix
Australia
Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program
Buscando A Frida
Telemundo Global Studios / Argos
United States
Documentary
Enfants De Daech, Les Damnés de la Guerre [Iraq’s Lost Generation]
Cinétévé / France Televisions / LCP / RTS / DR / NRK / SVT / Région Ile-de-France / CNC / PROCIREP – ANGOA
France
Best Performance by an Actress
Lou de Laâge in “Le Bal des Folles” [“The Mad Women’s Ball”]
Légende Films / Amazon
France
Best Performance by an Actor
Dougray Scott in Irvine Welsh’s Crime
Cineflix Media Inc. / Buccaneer Media / Off Grid Film & TV
United Kingdom
Arts Programming
Freddie Mercury: The Final Act
Rogan Productions
United Kingdom
Sports Documentary
Queen Of Speed
Sky / Drum Studios
United Kingdom
Kids: Factual & Entertainment
My Better World
Fundi Films / Maan Creative / Impact(ed) International
South Africa
Kids: Live-Action
Kabam!
NPO / IJswater Films / KRO-NCRV
Netherlands
Kids: Animation
Shaun the Sheep: Flight Before Christmas
Netflix / Aardman
United Kingdom
Telenovela
YeonMo” [The King’s Affection]
KBS (Korean Broadcasting System) / Netflix / Monster Union / Arc Media
South Korea
Short-Form Series
Rūrangi
Autonomouse / The Yellow Affair
New Zealand