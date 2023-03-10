International Cinematographers Guild – The Hamden Journal

The 60th annual ICG Publicists Awards Luncheon is underway at the Beverly Hilton, and The Hamden Journal is posting the winners as they’re announced. Check out the list below.

Sara Hull, Walt Disney Studios won the Publicist of the Year Award, presented by the International Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600. Philippines-based Yong Chavez of ABS-CBN News took the International Media Award. The Press Award went to Andy Reyes of Entertainment Tonight.

The billion-dollar grossers Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick are vying for the marquee prize along with Elvis, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Nope and The Woman King.

Another billion-dollar pic, Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, won the guild’s Maxwell Weinberg Award for movies last year, and Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso took the corresponding TV prize.

Oscar nominee Jerry Bruckheimer will receive the 2023 Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award later today on behalf of his fellow Top Gun: Maverick producers Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie and David Ellison. Danny Ramirez, who plays Fanboy in the film, presented the trophy.

Emmy winner and Abbott Elementary creator-star Quinta Bronson was honored with the Television Showman of the Year Award, presented by Lisa Ann Walter, her co-star on the breakout ABC comedy.

Scheduled presenters include Danny Ramirez, Lisa Ann Walter, Ming-Na Wen, Angeria Paris Van Michaels, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Amber Midthunder, Ethan Peck, Mychal-Bella Rayne Bowman, Ben Mankiewicz and Jaylen Barron.

The awards honor excellence in publicity and promotion campaigns for motion pictures and TV programs. Here are the winners so far at the 2023 ICG Publicists Awards, followed by the remaining nominees:

Winners

LES MASON AWARD FOR CAREER ACHIEVEMENT IN PUBLICITY

Karen Chamberlain, Warner Bros. Pictures

PRESS AWARD

Andy Reyes, Entertainment Tonight

INTERNATIONAL MEDIA AWARD

Yong Chavez, ABS-CBN News (Philippines)

PUBLICIST OF THE YEAR AWARD

Sara Hull, Walt Disney Studios

EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD – MOTION PICTURES

Eli Joshua

EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD – TELEVISION

(tie)

Beth Dubber

Hilary Bronwyn Gayle

BOB YEAGER AWARD FOR COMMUNITY SERVICE

James Ferrera

Nominees

MAXWELL WEINBERG AWARD FOR MOTION PICTURE PUBLICITY CAMPAIGN

Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)

Elvis (Warner Bros.)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

Nope (Universal Pictures/MonkeyPaw Productions)

Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures/Skydance/Jerry Bruckheimer Films)

The Woman King (TriStar Pictures/Entertainment One)

MAXWELL WEINBERG AWARD FOR TELEVISION PUBLICITY CAMPAIGN

Abbott Elementary (Warner Bros. Television/ABC)

Ghosts (CBS Studios/CBS)

Prey (20th Century Studios/Hulu)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (MTV Entertainment Studios/Paramount+)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (CBS Studios/Paramount+).