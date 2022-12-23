Internal memo reveals how Kyrsten Sinema instructed staffers to handle grocery runs and make sure she gets her WiFi fixed: report

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Daily Beast obtained a 37-page staffers’ guide for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

Staffers were instructed to ensure Sinema had groceries every week, per The Daily Beast.

They also needed to ensure she got a weekly massage and had a “room temperature” water bottle close.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona put in place a long list of requirements for her aides, according to a 37-page staffers’ guide obtained by The Daily Beast that was published Thursday.

According to the guide, Sinema had issued strict instructions about her schedule — for one, her assistant was told to ask her in Washington at the beginning of the workweek whether “she needs groceries.” The assistant would need to then contact Sinema’s chief of staff to “make sure this is accomplished,” The Daily Beast reported.

Other instructions include making sure that Sinema got a weekly, one-hour massage and that she had a “room temperature” bottle of water available at all times. The Daily Beast also reported that the guide directed staff members to “call Verizon to schedule a repair” if the internet service in the senator’s apartment were to go out.

Insider couldn’t independently verify the contents of the guide.

The document obtained by The Daily Beast also includes tidbits about how the senator shouldn’t be disturbed outside office hours if possible.

“Kyrsten works hard, but is protective of her personal time,” the news outlet quoted from the document.

“Do not schedule anything, ever, outside of ‘regular’ work hours without first getting Kyrsten’s permission,” said the document, per The Daily Beast. “She will very, very rarely agree to work outside the regular hours, so only ask if it’s a big deal.”

The Daily Beast reported that it had seen the document in its entirety and caveated that it could be a few years old. The outlet said it had independently corroborated the document’s veracity.

“The alleged information — sourced from anonymous quotes and a purported document I can’t verify — is not in line with official guidance from Sen. Sinema’s office and does not represent official policies of Sen. Sinema’s office,” Hannah Hurley, a representative for Sinema, told The Daily Beast.

Hurley said as well that Sinema “does not require staff to perform personal errands.”

Hurley didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

