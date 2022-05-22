Interior designers share 7 living-room trends that’ll be huge in 2022, and 3 that will be out

Interior designers said trends like minimalism are losing popularity but pastels are on the rise.Wachirawut Priamphimai/EyeEm/Getty Images; Photographee.eu/Shutterstock

Insider asked interior designers which living-room trends will be in and what will be out in 2022.

Interior designers predict that poufs and nature-inspired design choices will be in this year.

All-white, minimalist, and open-concept living-room styles are on their way out in 2022.

Pastels are in bloom.

Pastel colors are expected to rise in popularity as people start to experiment more with their living-room style.Photographee.eu/Shutterstock

Mary Patton, interior designer at Mary Patton Design, told Insider that we can expect to see more pastels in living rooms.

“Dare I say, gray is over and color is in,” Patton said. “Pastels are a great way to stay a bit more traditional in living rooms without overdoing it.”

In terms of which pastel shades are most popular, Patton said she’s seeing an increase in blush and pale pinks throughout living rooms.

Brown is gaining popularity as a neutral.

A chocolate-brown couch can be a good way to incorporate this neutral into your living room.jafara/Shutterstock

Lance Thomas, lead interior designer at Thomas Guy Interiors, told Insider that people can expect to swap shades of gray for brown as the new trending neutral.

“I think people are realizing that gray isn’t the only neutral that can be used to ground a space,” Thomas said. “I think brown, as a neutral, can provide comfort and a humble confidence to a room. It warms up the room without screaming for attention.”

Thomas suggests incorporating this color through a walnut stain on living-room furniture, copper tones in drapery, or rich chocolate brown or caramel for fabrics.

Durable, more stain-resistant fabrics are a must.

Family-friendly fabrics are a great way to ensure that furniture can weather through multipurpose room use and working from home.DesignStock09/Shutterstock

Erika Lee, owner and interior designer at Decorating Den Interiors, told Insider that furniture with family-friendly fabrics — ones that can withstand a bit more wear and tear — will take over living rooms in 2022.

“We are going to be seeing more livable luxury with family-friendly fabrics and more attention to detail,” Lee said. “Performance fabrics stand up to everyday life’s spills and stains.”

Some examples include wool, leather, and denim.

Poufs are here to stay.

Poufs have been used as footrests and seats in recent years, and they aren’t going anywhere any time soon.New Africa/Shutterstock

According to Devin Shaffer, lead interior designer at Decorilla Online Interior Design, poufs are a staple because they’re minimal and can accommodate living rooms of all sizes.

“Poufs are a great option for creating a loftier and more minimal vibe in living rooms,” Shaffer told Insider. “Layered poufs have been a designer’s best friend for many years when they’re tasked with maximizing the amount of seating accommodations in both large and small spaces.”

People can expect to see pouf seating evolve in new ways with contrasting patterns and materials in 2022.

Asymmetrical layouts and designs are in style.

From coffee tables to mirrors, asymmetrical designs will remain in style.Photographee.eu/Shutterstock

Nina Takesh, celebrity interior designer, told Insider that asymmetrical pieces are having a moment.

“Sofas like those designed by Vladimir Kagan in organic shapes are really prevalent right now,” Takesh said. “Asymmetrical pieces are also being highlighted in many forms, whether it’s mirrors, side tables, or even coffee tables, asymmetry is very much in style for 2022.”

The Japandi trend is on the rise.

Japandi is meant to create a space that fosters art, nature, and simplicity.Followtheflow/Shutterstock

Scandinavian and Japanese-inspired designs have been popular for years, but according to Katelynn Ostruszka, owner and principal designer of Katelynn Scott – Decorating Den Interiors, the emerging combined trend — Japandi — is on the rise.

“Japandi is the fastest rising interior-design trend in 2022,” Ostruszka said. “… These two design styles have more in common than you might think. They each focus on simplicity, natural elements, and comfort.”

Ostruszka suggests focusing on natural materials like unfinished woods and bamboo to evoke the combination of Scandinavian functionality with Japanese minimalism.

Living rooms will include more nature.

From plants to natural wood and other elements, nature in the home will continue to be popular.Yetta Reid/Shutterstock

Alice Chiu, principal designer at Miss Alice Designs, told Insider that we can expect to see natural elements, such as wood and plants, in various forms across living-room spaces.

“We’re seeing lots of wood elements, from wood vases in living rooms to the frame of a lounge chair or artwork,” Chiu said. “The warmth and character of wood is beautiful and people are naturally drawn to it. Allow the wood to shine and be the focal point.”

Besides using wooden elements as a statement piece, Chiu also recommended bringing greenery such as succulents, philodendrons, spider plants, or even larger fiddle leaf fig trees into the living room.

On the other hand, all-white interiors are falling out of favor.

People are trading in white for warmer colors.Image Source/Getty Images

All-white interiors are known for their sophisticated, clean feeling, but they’re becoming less popular.

“Instead, we’re seeing people drawn much more to soft, warmer neutral color palettes and cozier pieces,” Takesh told Insider.

“I think a lot of this is due to how our world has changed as a reaction to the pandemic. That cold, white, hyper-modernism aesthetic can feel somewhat clinical or sterile in a way, whereas softer neutrals feel much more inviting and rejuvenating for our interior spaces.”

Open-concept living rooms are on their way out.

More people are favoring separate rooms in their houses instead of an open-concept plan.Breadmaker/Shutterstock

Before the pandemic, open-concept floor plans were popular because they make entertaining and connecting easy, but they’re starting to decline in popularity.

“Open-concept living has been popular for quite some time, but as more people have begun working from home these past two years, this proves to be an unproductive use of space and often lacks functionality and balance,” Ostruszka told Insider.

Ostruszka also predicted that more people will look for ways to create privacy and designated work spaces within their homes throughout 2022.

The minimalism trend is fading.

Minimalism, which uses the bare essentials to fill a space, is losing steam.Wachirawut Priamphimai/EyeEm/Getty Images

Though simplistic minimalism has been popular in recent years, interior designer Doniphan Moore told Insider this style is on the way out.

“Minimalism, which was once a design craze, is fading,” Moore said. “People are becoming more in tune with how their home reflects their individual style, which minimalism often subdues.”

Instead, people are incorporating elements of various design trends and creating rooms that speak to their preferences and likes, which may include mixing styles.

