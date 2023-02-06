Interior-design experts share 12 kitchen trends they think you’ll regret in a few years

Some design experts don’t think white cabinets and matte-black hardware will age very well.Justin_Krug/Shutterstock

We asked interior-design experts about kitchen trends they think people will regret in a few years.

The pros said you might want to rethink double islands, concrete countertops, and breakfast nooks.

They said all-white kitchens, black hardware, and patterned floors aren’t super timeless either.

Patterned floors make a bold statement but may quickly go out of style.

Tiles can be expensive to replace.alexandre zveiger/Shutterstock

Interior designer Kelly Taylor, owner of Kelly Taylor Interior Design, told Insider that kitchen floors aren’t ideal for incorporating detailed patterns, such as checkered flooring.

“Just don’t do it! If you want a pattern on the floor, change up the wood to a herringbone, or choose a stone with a tone-on-tone pattern (like a water-jet mosaic),” Taylor advised.

Bold flooring patterns can be costly to replace when they go out of style.

Concrete countertops may be aesthetically pleasing, but they aren’t practical.

Concrete isn’t the most durable countertop option.D. Summers/Shutterstock

Concrete kitchen countertops are on the rise amongst their marble, quartz, and granite counterparts. But Taylor said it’s important to remember that concrete countertops are expensive and hard to maintain.

“Counters are expensive. Even if the concrete countertop trend continues to persist, concrete is going to be wrecked so fast that you’ll want to replace it in two years,” Taylor told Insider. “It is incredibly porous and just not going to look like anything but a mess, trendy or not.”

Breakfast nooks can quickly become dated if not designed well.

Some kitchen nooks won’t stand the test of time.Hendrickson Photography/Shutterstock

Interior designer Reya Duena of Reya Duena Designs cautioned against the popular built-in-booth trend.

“While they look nice now, the fabrics will get dirty, wear, and start to look dated. They have to be well designed in order to pull this off,” Duena told Insider.

Consider fabric and material options when creating a breakfast nook or built-in booth, and choose stain-resistant, sturdy materials.

The double-island trend you see online may be more frivolous than functional.

A kitchen table can replace a second island.Justin_Krug/Shutterstock

“Double islands are nice if you have the space, but also expensive and permanent. You need to commit to the layout, and there isn’t room for making changes,” Duena said.

Instead, Duena recommends opting for a less-permanent furniture piece instead, incorporating a large table or cabinet to add visual interest to a space.

Don’t mix too many metal finishes.

Sometimes metal finishes clash.Hendrickson Photography/Shutterstock

Mixed metals can add a contemporary look to your aesthetic, but it’s possible to put too many metal finishes together.

Duenas suggests sticking to two metal finishes at most, as anything more can look “uncoordinated.” Also make sure your finishes are working together in harmony.

“Be sure that brass and champagne finishes match one another. Nothing is worth than several brass tones that don’t match,” Duenas told Insider.

Black hardware and fixtures may not stand the test of time.

Matte hardware might show a lot of scratches.Justin_Krug/Shutterstock

Rhea Vaflor, associate principal and director of trendcasting at Hickok Cole, told Insider that aspects of the industrial-farmhouse trend may be difficult to deal with down the road.

In particular, the industrial-style matte-black finishes show “scratches more easily, and if the quality isn’t high enough, the finish can flake off.”

Instead, Vaflor recommends leaning into polished- or brass-nickel fixtures, which tend to be more timeless and durable.

All-white kitchens are far from practical.

Kitchens can be messy and crisp-white counters and cabinets can be hard to maintain.Shutterstock

Social media portrays the beauty and cleanliness of an all-white kitchen aesthetic, but Vaflor told Insider this trend could lead to regrets.

“White shows everything, and in the messiest room in the house, it’s especially unforgiving, even more so if everything surrounding it is stark white in contrast,” Vaflor said.

All-white kitchens can also be difficult to maintain over time.

“It’s incredibly challenging to match whites, so if you have to replace a cabinet door or paint a scratch, it’s not likely you’ll find the exact white,” Valfor added.

It may be more practical to only do white upper cabinets and colored lower cabinets or to stick with a white countertop and darker backsplashes.

Open-shelving concepts may be a bust in the long term.

Open shelving can be difficult to clean.David Papazian/Shutterstock

Lisa Odor, senior interior designer at MA Design, told Insider that open shelves with highly-curated items could lead to regrets down the road.

“They look great for Instagram when they are nicely organized and picturesque with your three favorite cookbooks and some cute knickknacks, but they aren’t functional and will only collect dust and more things,” she said.

Instead, Odor recommends capitalizing on closed storage options.

A complementary color scheme throughout the kitchen can quickly lose its zest.

Be mindful when choosing the color of your backsplash.Bruce Peter/Shutterstock

Jackie Lopey, founder of and interior designer at Wide Canvas, told Insider that complementary colors — red and green, orange and blue, purple and yellow — intensify each other and are visually appealing on our Instagram feeds but feel different when you live with them.

When the excitement wears off, replacing kitchen cabinets, countertops, and backsplashes is expensive.

Instead, Lopey recommends selecting a neutral color palette and adding a signature color to one fixed element.

Lower cabinetry that’s painted in light colors can reveal flaws.

Make your upper cabinets light instead.Bogdan Sonjachnyj/Shutterstock

Erin Davis, owner and lead designer at Mosaik Design & Remodeling, said light-colored cabinetry has been a popular trend for years but it’s not the most practical one.

“Homeowners may regret having a light color on the lower cabinetry as it can quickly show wear and tear. A great alternative is combining wood cabinetry on the base with lighter-painted uppers,” Davis told Insider.

Too much green in the kitchen can play with your sight.

Earthy greens have been trending in the kitchen with cabinetry.Apinya Kurakhan/Shutterstock

Green kitchens may be trendy, but Davis cautioned against overdoing it.

“Avoid too much green in the kitchens, especially with painted walls as they can cast a light on to your food that is unappealing,” they told Insider.

Rustic pantry doors may not be the right fit for your kitchen.

Barn-style doors aren’t always practical for a space.Justin_Krug/Shutterstock

Interior designer Randi Destefano said sliding doors can work in a pantry, but you might want to skip anything too rustic unless it fits your kitchen’s aesthetic.

“Rustic barn doors for pantries don’t always fit the kitchen style. Some trend followers only see rustic and think they need to have it. They forget that the rest of the kitchen is not rustic,” Destefano told Insider.

Before committing to a pantry door, do some research to understand the available options rather than defaulting to the popular rustic style.

