‘Interior Chinatown’ Casts Lauren Tom In Hulu Series – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Tom (The Joy Luck Club) has joined the cast of Hulu’s Interior Chinatown from 20th Television and creator/executive producer Charles Yu, who wrote the 2020 bestseller of the same name.

Tom will recur as Betty, a successful real estate agent with a sharp suit and sharper tongue. When her assistant drags her out to look at an abandoned laundromat in Chinatown, Betty is clearly irritated, but her attitude changes when she sees her old friend (and new rival), Lily Wu.

Based on the National Book Award-winning book of the same name, Interior Chinatown follows the story of Willis Wu (Jimmy O. Yang), a background character trapped in a police procedural trying to find his way into the larger story–and along the way discovers secrets about the strange world he inhabits and his family’s buried history.

Tom’s credits include Andi Mack, Trollhunters and Goliath. She joins previously announced cast members Chloe Bennet (Lana Lee), Ronny Chieng (Fatty Choi), Sullivan Jones (Miles Turner), Lisa Gilroy (Sarah Green), Archie Kao (Uncle Wong) and Diana Lin (Lily Wu), along with recurring guest star Tzi Ma (Joe Wu).

Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) will direct pilot and executive produce. Yu will EP and serve as showrunner while Rideback, Participant and Dive are exec producing. Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, and Elsie Choi will EP for Rideback; Jeff Skoll and Miura Kite will EP for Participant, and Garrett Basch will EP for Dive.