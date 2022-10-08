Intelligence announces numerous arrests of military personnel in Moscow

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO – SATURDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2022, 17:47

According to Ukrainian Intelligence, numerous arrests of servicemen have started in Moscow, with traffic in the city centre blocked, although Russian media are failing to report this.

Source: Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence

Details: Intelligence reports that a set of measures against the servicemen have begun in Moscow, with traffic in the city centre blocked.

Units of the Dzerzhinsky operational division – the elite of the Russian Guard – are reported to have entered the city. They are allegedly moving towards the centre together with police units.

Quote from Intelligence: “Numerous arrests, detentions and blockades of the military are known to have taken place.

Meanwhile, all military units on the perimeter of Moscow have been put on high alert.”

More details: Russian media are not reporting such events.

