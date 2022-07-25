Intel to Help Make Chips for Taiwanese Designer MediaTek

Text size
Intel
said Monday its technology would be used by Taiwan-based
MediaTek
to manufacture chips for smart devices.
Launched early last year by Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger,
Intel
’s
foundry business is a key part of the chip maker’s turnaround strategy. It has long made chips for PCs and servers that are designed in-house. With the fabrication business, Intel (ticker: INTC ) aims to make chips for others and meet the demand for advanced semiconductor manufacturing capacity.
MediaTek
(2454.TW) already has an existing 5G data card business partnership with Intel, and with this new announcement extends its relationship to manufacturing smart edge devices.
Intel shares rose 0.6% in premarket trading Monday.
