Intel stock rallies after upgrade says chip maker ‘is starting to execute on a coherent strategy’

Intel Corp. shares rallied Wednesday after the chip maker received an analyst upgrade on the belief that the chip maker is starting to execute on its turnaround.

Intel

INTC,

+2.35%

shares gained as much as 5.7% in Wednesday morning trading, while the PHLX Semiconductor Index

SOX,

-1.59%

was down 0.3%. Shares retreated a bit not long after noon eastern time, and were recently trading between 3% and 4% higher.