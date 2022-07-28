Intel Stock Falls After Chipmaker Badly Misses Q2 Targets

Chipmaker Intel (INTC) late Thursday badly missed expectations for the second quarter and cut its outlook for the full year. Intel stock tumbled in extended trading.







The Santa Clara, Calif.-based company earned an adjusted 29 cents a share on sales of $15.3 billion in the June quarter. Analysts polled by FactSet expected Intel earnings of 69 cents a share on sales of $17.94 billion. On a year-over-year basis, Intel earnings plummeted 79% while sales declined 17%.

Intel delivered its report against a backdrop of weak personal computer sales. The company’s PC chip revenue dropped 25% to $7.7 billion in the second quarter. Meanwhile, data center chip sales decreased 16% to $4.6 billion.

“This quarter’s results were below the standards we have set for the company and our shareholders,” Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said in a news release. “We must and will do better.”

He added, “The sudden and rapid decline in economic activity was the largest driver, but the shortfall also reflects our own execution issues.”

Intel Stock Falls After Report

In after-hours trading on the stock market today, Intel stock sank 10.2% to 35.65. During the regular session Thursday, Intel stock dropped 1.2% to close at 39.71.

For the current quarter, Intel predicted adjusted earnings of 35 cents a share on sales of $15.5 billion. That’s based on the midpoint of its outlook. Wall Street was expecting earnings of 87 cents a share on sales of $18.72 billion in the third quarter.

For the full year, Intel now expects to earn an adjusted $2.30 a share on sales of $66.5 billion. Analysts were looking for earnings of $3.34 a share on sales of $74.46 billion.

Intel Has Low Composite Rating

So far, in the second-quarter earnings season, semiconductor stocks mostly have delivered beat-and-raise reports. Chipmakers with upbeat reports have included Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM), CTS (CTS), Impinj (PI), MaxLinear (MXL), Macom Technology Solutions (MTSI) and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI).

Also on the beat-and-raise list are Silicon Labs (SLAB), STMicroelectronics (STM), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) and Texas Instruments (TXN).

Two companies that disappointed with their June-quarter reports were Qualcomm (QCOM) and United Microelectronics (UMC). Qualcomm topped its fiscal third-quarter goals but undershot with its current-quarter outlook because of softening smartphone sales. UMC beat its second-quarter sales target but missed on earnings.

Intel stock ranks No. 22 out of 31 stocks in IBD’s semiconductor manufacturing industry group, according to IBD Stock Checkup. It has a subpar IBD Composite Rating of 39 out of 99. IBD’s Composite Rating combines five separate proprietary ratings into one easy-to-use rating. The best growth stocks have a Composite Rating of 90 or better.

