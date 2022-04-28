Intel Stock: Chipmaker Edges Above First-Quarter Targets

Chipmaker Intel (INTC) late Thursday edged above analyst expectations for the first quarter, but it missed views with its second-quarter outlook. Intel stock fell in extended trading.







The Santa Clara, Calif.-based company earned an adjusted 87 cents a share on sales of $18.35 billion in the March-ended quarter. Analysts polled by FactSet expected Intel earnings of 78 cents a share on sales of $18.33 billion. On a year-over-year basis, Intel earnings dropped 35% while sales dipped 1%.

“Intel delivered strong first-quarter financial results, and we are reaffirming our full-year revenue guidance,” Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner said in a news release.

Intel’s PC chip sales dropped 13% to $9.3 billion in the March quarter. However, Intel’s other business units posted revenue gains in the period. Intel’s data-center business saw sales jump 22% to $6 billion in the first quarter.

Intel Stock Falls On Disappointing Outlook

For the current quarter, Intel expects to earn an adjusted 70 cents a share on sales of $18 billion. Wall Street was looking for earnings of 80 cents a share on sales of $18.34 billion in the June quarter.

For the full year, Intel forecast adjusted earnings of $3.60 a share on sales of $76 billion. Analysts have predicted Intel earnings of $3.37 a share on sales of $74.9 billion.

In after-hours trading on the stock market today, Intel stock dropped 4.1% to 44.94. During the regular session Thursday, Intel stock rose 3.6% to close at 46.84.

