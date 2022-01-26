Intel Stock: Chipmaker Beats Fourth-Quarter Goals

Chipmaker Intel (INTC) late Wednesday beat Wall Street’s targets for the fourth quarter but gave a mixed outlook for the current period. Intel stock fell in extended trading.







The Santa Clara, Calif.-based company earned $1.09 a share on sales of $19.5 billion, both on an adjusted basis, in the December quarter. Analysts had forecast Intel earnings of 90 cents a share on sales of $18.33 billion, according to FactSet. On a year-over-year basis, Intel earnings fell 26% as sales advanced 4%.

Intel’s non-GAAP sales and earnings figures exclude its Nand memory-chip business, which it sold to SK Hynix last month.

For the current quarter, Intel forecasts adjusted earnings of 80 cents a share on sales of $18.3 billion. Analysts were looking for Intel earnings of 86 cents on sales of $17.61 billion for Q1, FactSet said.

Intel Stock Drops Late

In after-hours trading on the stock market today, Intel stock dropped 2.6%, near 50.35. During the regular session Wednesday, Intel stock rose 1.4% to close at 51.69.

The company also increased its quarterly cash dividend by 5% to 36.5 cents a share. The dividends will total $1.46 per share on an annual basis.

Intel’s growth in the fourth quarter was driven by its data-center and Internet of Things (IoT) businesses. Sales in its core PC business dropped 7% year over year to $10.1 billion.

Intel’s data-center chip sales rose 20% to $7.3 billion. IoT chip sales climbed 27% to $1.41 billion.

Wolfspeed Races Higher

Elsewhere among semiconductor stocks, Wolfspeed (WOLF) also posted December-quarter results after the close.

Durham, N.C.-based Wolfspeed reported better-than-expected sales and a smaller-than-expected loss in its fiscal second quarter ended Dec. 26. Its outlook also was better than anticipated.

Wolfspeed stock rose 3.9%, near 93.25, in after-hours trading Wednesday.

Intel stock ranks No. 15 out of 40 stocks in IBD’s Semiconductor Manufacturing industry group, according to IBD Stock Checkup. Wolfspeed ranks No. 24 in the group.

