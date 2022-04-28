Intel Reports Earnings Today. Here’s What to Expect.

Text size





is facing a double whammy of trouble. Growth in the overall PC market is softening, while the semiconductor company’s high-end server chips business has been underperforming versus its main competitor AMD.

Investors will get an important update when the company reports its financial results after the market close.

) is for the company to report March quarter revenue of $18.3 billion with adjusted earnings per share of 78 cents. Analysts’ consensus call for revenue in the current quarter is also $18.3 billion.

Earlier this month, research firm IDC said worldwide shipments of personal computers fell 5% year over year in the first quarter because of slowing consumer demand and supply chain challenges.

On Monday, Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore analyst reiterated his $47 target for Intel’s stock and maintained his Underweight rating. The stock closed at $45.22 on Wednesday.

“While we continue to believe that the company is heading in a better long term direction, during the investment phase we see the stock moving sideways, given limited near term cash flow and continued share loss,” he wrote.

Earlier this week, Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon reiterated his Underperform rating and $40 price target for Intel stock, citing poor business fundamentals and weak PC market trends.

Intel shares were down 12% year to date as of the close of trading on Wednesday. The





iShares Semiconductor ETF



(SOXX), which tracks the performance of the ICE Semiconductor Index, has declined 27%.

