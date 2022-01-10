Intel names new CFO and lead PC executive, stock gains in late trading

Intel Corp. shares rallied in the extended session Monday after the chip maker poached Micron Technology Inc.’s chief financial officer and named a new executive to lead its core personal-computer group.

said Micron CFO David Zinsner will begin at Intel on Jan. 17, and report to Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger. Shares surged as much as 5% after hours, following a 3.3% gain to close the regular session at $55.21, while Micron

shares were down 2% after hours, following a 0.6% decline to finish at $93.89.