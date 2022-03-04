Text size





Intel stock was downgraded by Morgan Stanley.

Courtesy Intel Corporation





Shares of





Intel



and





GlobalFoundries



went in opposite directions Thursday after analysts at Morgan Stanley downgraded the former and upgraded the latter.

Morgan Stanley analysts Joseph Moore and Ethan Puritz cut their rating on





Intel



(ticker: INTC) to Underweight from Equal-Weight and lowered their price target to $47 from $55. The analysts raised their





GlobalFoundries



(GFS) target to Overweight from Equal-weight and raised their target slightly to $72.50 from $70.